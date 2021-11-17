

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota (TYT.L, TM) announced U.S. production model debut of its all-electric bZ4X. The company said the bZ4X will provide the off-road performance one would expect from a capable SUV, and will have a manufacturer-estimated range of up to 250 miles for XLE front-wheel drive models. The bZ4X will go on sale in mid-2022. bZ4X represents the first of a global series of battery-electric vehicles to be introduced under the Toyota bZ brand.



The bZ4X is built on the BEV-dedicated e-TNGA platform, a first for Toyota. It also comes with a new AWD system with X- MODE, a standout feature for bZ4X. Also, bZ4X will be the first to feature the latest Toyota Safety Sense safety package, which helps prevent accidents.



The company plans to expand to around 70 electrified models globally by 2025. Toyota noted that this diverse portfolio of electrified products will help propel the company toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.



