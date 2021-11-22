

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) said it will invest $7.7 million with Raymond James Tax Credits Funds to build a 61-unit multifamily apartment home development called Uptown Sky for families in Tampa. The investment is part of the company's commitment to address racial inequity and social determinants of health in underserved communities.



Uptown Sky will provide two and three-bedroom housing units at a reduced rent to families with demonstrated need. Additionally, all residents will have access to on-site supportive services in the neighborhood center located on the bottom floor of the building.



It will serve as a hub for residents and will offer computer training, homeownership programs, workforce training and financial management programs. It will also include a multi-purpose classroom where individuals will have access to classes to encourage healthy habits, including art, dance, yoga and karate.



