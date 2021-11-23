

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro Plc (DVO.L), a manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry, said in its trading update on Tuesday that revenue at constant currency grew above that seen in first half of 2021 and that its expectations for the full year 2021 remains unchanged.



The Group said its revenue growth reported for the period June 30 - Oct. 31 reflects strong demand in almost all of its locations across the globe, especially in North America, Continental Europe, the UK, and Ireland.



For the four-month period ended in October, despite a persisting inflationary pressure, the Chryston-headquartered firm said its trading in the period was encouraging, reflecting volume growth, higher prices and improved mix.



As previously highlighted, the British company is seeing the impact of strengthening foreign exchange headwinds with the adverse year on year impact expected to be around 3 million pounds on full year operating profit.



The company's expectations for the full year 2021 have remained unchanged. 'As we look forward to 2022 we are positive about the outlook but remain alert to global supply chain challenges, inflation and further foreign exchange headwinds,' it said in a statement.



