

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production increased in October, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 22.6 percent year-on-year in October.



Manufacturing output grew 22.7 percent annually in October. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 18.8 percent.



Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 27.1 percent and those in water supply, and waste management increased 3.4 percent.



Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 7.0 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods grew 32.7 percent yearly in October and those of capital goods increased 2.8 percent.



Production of energy gained 41.2 percent. Production of durable goods increased by 18.7 percent and those of non-durable goods rose 4.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.6 percent in October.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production accelerated 20.5 percent yearly in October and increased 3.7 percent from a month ago.



