

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) initiated its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.85 to $7.45 per share and adjusted EBITDA between $1.37 billion and $1.45 billion.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.06 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also said it expects adjusted earnings of approximately $10.00 per share in fiscal 2025.



