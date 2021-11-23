

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $499 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $11.91 billion from $11.85 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.08 vs. $2.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q3): $11.91 Bln vs. $11.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $16.4 - $16.9 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $51.8 - $52.3 Bln



