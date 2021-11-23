

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $152.22 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $58.11 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.55 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.3% to $1.27 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $155.55 Mln. vs. $65.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



