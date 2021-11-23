

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $216.8 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $330.0 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $6.42 billion from $6.18 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $216.8 Mln. vs. $330.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $6.42 Bln vs. $6.18 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.69 - $1.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.02 - $7.18 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.48 - $5.58 Full year revenue guidance: $26.25 - $26.41 Bln



