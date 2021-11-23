

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Monday recorded the highest number of daily Covid cases in nearly three months.



With 157580 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 47,889,750, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



This is the highest daily toll reported since September 27.



The weekly average of Covid cases increased by 29 percent in a fortnight to 93,689, as per latest data compiled by7 the New York Times.



The current seven-day daily average of cases is 93,878 per day. This marks 27 percent increase in a fortnight.



An additional 1297 Covid deaths on Monday took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 772,412.



Michigan reported the most number of cases - 18,727 - while California - 104 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



The number of people hospitalized has increased to 50,255.



38,633,890 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



Seventy-one percent of adults in the country are now fully vaccinated. Thirty six million Americans have yet received the enhanced protection of a booster.



Meanwhile, at a White House news conference, a top official made it clear that no lockdowns are being planned in the United States to contain the current Covid surge. 'We can curb the spread of the virus without having to in any way shut down our economy,' White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.



CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the federal agency is continuously monitoring the state of the pandemic, and its current surveillance shows a rise in cases over the past few weeks. 'Heading into the winter months when respiratory viruses are more likely to spread and with plans for increased holiday season travel and gathering, boosting people's overall protection against COVID-19 disease and death was important to do now,' she added.



