

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $136.7 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $132.2 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $365.0 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.9% to $1.13 billion from $0.95 billion last year.



Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $365.0 Mln. vs. $287.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.33 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q3): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.41 - $1.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,185 - $1,200 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.98 - $5.04 Full year revenue guidance: $4,740 - $4,800 Mln



