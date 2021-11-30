

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.



That was below expectations for 2.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.15, missing forecasts for 1.17 and down from 1.16 in the previous month.



The participation rate was 62.0 percent, down from 62.3 percent a month earlier.



