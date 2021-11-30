

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) said, for 2022 - 2024, the company targets: organic revenue growth of between 5% to 8%, on average; and a yearly organic improvement of between 30 bps to 70 bps in adjusted EBITA margin. It targets approximately 4 billion euros in free cash flow by 2024.



The company's longer-term ambitions include: organic revenue growth of 5% plus on average across the economic cycle; and an opportunity to further expand adjusted EBITA margin and free cash flow beyond 2024.



