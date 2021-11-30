

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Drug major Pfizer Inc (PFE) and German partner BioNTech SE (BNTX) are likely to seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for 16 and 17-year olds, the Washington Post reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The companies are expected this week to apply for the regulatory approval. If approved, it would be the first booster available to people in this age group.



The development comes amid the fear of the new Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa and spreads to other countries. Meanwhile, the new variant is yet to be detected in the United States.



Pfizer and other major covid vaccine makers are investigating Omicron, the new, heavily mutated coronavirus variant, and are said to be working to adapt their vaccines, if needed.



