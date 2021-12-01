

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) released its annual Cyber Week report. Overall, 2021 global online sales hit an all-time high of $275 billion, up 2 percent from 2020, and $62 billion in the U.S., up 4 percent. The largest single shopping day over Cyber Week was Black Friday, up 2 percent global, up 5 percent U.S.



The report analyzed shopping data from over one billion shoppers on the Salesforce Customer 360 platform and activity across commerce, marketing, and service, including 24 of the top 30 U.S. online retailers.



'While online sales leveled off over Cyber Week compared to the holiday surge we experienced during the pandemic, digital shoppers drove significant sales for the first few weeks of November and maintained the high Cyber Week baseline they established in 2020,' said Rob Garf, VP and GM of Retail, Salesforce.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SALESFORCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de