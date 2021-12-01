

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $5.92 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $1.66 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.11 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $95.14 million from $74.67 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.92 Mln. vs. $1.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.17 -Revenue (Q3): $95.14 Mln vs. $74.67 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $390 to $400 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de