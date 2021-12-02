

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced Thursday the launch of Cilantro Soap that will bring popular meme to life. It will be exclusively available for purchase on chipotlegoods.com while supplies last.



With several Chipotle menu items featuring cilantro, the fresh green herb has been one of the most debated ingredients among fans on social media. Roughly 4 to 14% of the population is genetically wired to experience a soapy flavor when they eat cilantro, hence has been subject to meme in recent years.



Over the years, Chipotle has addressed fans' love and disdain for cilantro in popular social media posts. The brand posted a mock Cilantro Soap package on Instagram in August 2021 which inspired the launch of the real soap to delight super fans and amplify the conversation.



From December 2 through December 8, select Chipotle Rewards members can collect an exclusive Cilantro Lover badge by ordering at least one menu item made with the fresh green herb.



Along with Cilantro Soap, Chipotle has launched new Chipotle Goods products, including new Iron colorways in its natural Chipotle Goods Avocado Dye Line, an open-looped collection of Chipotle-branded apparel that is dyed with upcycled avocado pits from Chipotle restaurants.



The company said the perfect stocking stuffer and new Chipotle Goods items are here just in time for the holiday season.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de