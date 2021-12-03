

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 15 points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,575-point plateau although it's expected rebound on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, supported by bargain hunting and crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the insurance companies and mixed performances from the financials and energy stocks, while the properties were strong.



For the day, the index eased 3.05 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 3,573.84 after trading between 3,567.14 and 3,586.87. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 15.70 points or 0.62 percent to end at 2,508.45.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of Communications both collected 0.22 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.33 percent, China Construction Bank rose 0.17 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.80 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.61 percent, Jiangxi Copper retreated 1.22 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) was up 0.19 percent, Yanzhou Coal rallied 3.08 percent, PetroChina added 0.62 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.45 percent, Anhui Conch Cement soared 4.99 percent, Huaneng Power declined 1.65 percent, China Shenhua Energy spiked 2.89 percent, Gemdale advanced 1.25 percent, Poly Developments accelerated 2.56 percent and China Vanke surged 3.03 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and largely remained that way to finish with solid gains.



The Dow surged 617.75 points or 1.82 percent to finish at 34,639.70, while the NASDAQ advanced 127.27 points or 0.83 percent to close at 15,381.32 and the S&P 500 jumped 64.04 points or 1.42 percent to end at 4,577.10.



The rebound on Wall Street partly reflected bargain hunting following the steep drop on Wednesday, extending the rollercoaster ride stocks have been on since news of the detection of omicron variant of the coronavirus.



Traders have seemed extremely sensitive to omicron-related news amid concerns the variant could derail the economic recovery even as the Federal Reserve begins scaling back stimulus.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest rebound by initial jobless claims last week.



Crude oil prices rallied on Thursday after falling to a three-month low in the previous session, shaking off plans by OPEC to increase output. West Texas Intermediate for January delivery jumped $0.93 or 1.4 percent to $66.50 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see November results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin later today; in October, their scores were 53.8 and 51.5, respectively.



