

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday, though the upside remained limited ahead of U.S. payrolls data due out later in the day that could clear the path for an earlier rate hike by the Federal Reserve.



The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,144 after closing 0.6 percent lower on Thursday.



Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown gained about 1 percent after an announcement that it will appoint Amy Stirling as chief financial officer (CFO) to succeed Philip Johnson.



Mining group Kenmare Resources rose 0.7 percent after it appointed Andrew Webb as a non-executive director and chair designate.



Travel stocks were rising despite fresh curbs in Germany, Netherlands and elsewhere to prevent the spread of the new variant. easyJet rose 1.3 percent and IAG advanced 1.6 percent.



BP Plc rallied 2.2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added 1.3 percent, tracking higher oil prices after OPEC+ said it would review supply additions ahead of its next meeting if Omicron dents demand.



