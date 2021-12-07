

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFF.PK) said that its Supervisory Board Chairman, Werner Brandt (67), has decided not to stand for re-election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2022 after eight years and two election periods.



The Supervisory Board intends to elect Dr. Andreas Wiele (59), formerly a member of the Executive Board of Axel Springer SE, at the upcoming Annual General Meeting as its new Chairman and thus as Brandt's successor.



Wiele will be a court-appointed member of the Supervisory Board from February 13, 2022. He succeeds Adam Cahan (49), who has resigned from the Supervisory Board to take up a new role as CEO of PAX Labs, a technology company in California.





