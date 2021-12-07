

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate decreased November, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell a seasonally to 2.5 percent in November from 2.7 percent in October.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in November, same as in the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed declined to 116,244 in November from 116,733 in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 2.0 percent in November from 2.1 percent in the prior month.



