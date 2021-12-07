

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Recursion (RXRX) announced Tuesday a collaboration with Roche holding AG (ROG, RHHBY) and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to advance novel medicines to patients using machine learning and high content screening methods at scale to map complex biology.



Recursion will work with both Roche and Genentech's R&D units to leverage technology-enabled drug discovery through the Recursion Operating System (OS) to more rapidly identify novel targets and advance medicines in key areas of neuroscience as well as in an oncology indication.



Under the terms of the agreement, Recursion will receive an upfront payment of $150 million and is eligible for additional performance-based research milestones.



Under the collaboration, Roche and Genentech (combined) may initiate up to 40 programs, each of which, if successfully developed and commercialized, could yield more than $300 million in development, commercialization and net sales milestones for Recursion, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.



Recursion, Roche and Genentech will leverage the insights generated from the collaboration's maps of human cellular biology to rapidly find and develop medicines against novel targets in neuroscience and the oncology indication for up to a decade or longer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de