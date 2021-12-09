

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were flat to slightly higher on Thursday after many vaccine makers suggested that the companies are working to alter the composition of vaccines a bit to produce Omicron-specific shots.



Meanwhile, German exports grew by adjusted 4.1 percent on a monthly basis in October, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in September, Destatis reported.



Economists had forecast an increase of 0.9 percent. On a yearly basis, exports growth improved to 8.1 percent from 7.2 percent.



The benchmark DAX inched up 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 15,707 after losing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Automakers BMW and Daimler were seeing modest gains.



Deutsche Bank fell 2.4 percent after a Wall Street Journal report that it might have violated a criminal settlement. Commerzbank shares were little changed with a positive bias.



