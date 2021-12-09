

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade surplus decreased in October, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 290.9 million in October from EUR 821.2 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was EUR 100.6 million.



Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 176.3 million.



Exports decreased 2.3 percent annually in October, while imports grew 4.9 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, trade surplus was EUR 95.9 million in October.



For the January to October period, exports and imports rose by 16.5 percent and 19.1 percent, respectively. Trade surplus was EUR 1.9 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

