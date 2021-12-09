

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.91 billion, or $4.45 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $2.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $3.50 billion or $7.81 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $7.41 billion from $6.47 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.91 Bln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.45 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.74 -Revenue (Q4): $7.41 Bln vs. $6.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.6 Bln



