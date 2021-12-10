

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), a homewares retailer, Friday said it has agreed and signed a 185 million pounds sustainability-linked unsecured revolving credit facility or RCF.



The RFC is from Barclays Bank PLC, Lloyds Bank Plc, National Westminster Bank PLC, Banco Santander, S.A., London Branch and Credit Industriel et Commercial.



The facility has an initial term of four years, which may be extended by a maximum of a further two years at Dunelm's request, subject to lender consent.



The RCF is Dunelm's first sustainability-linked loan facility and replaces its existing RCF, which was due to expire in March 2023.



The company noted that the RCF incorporates four sustainability-linked performance targets which align with its sustainability plans, including its commitment to pursue a Net Zero Pathway.



These include annual targets which support delivery of the long term objectives. The company plans 50 percent reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 against a 2019 base, in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative 1.5 degrees scenario.



Further, all own brand cotton products are expected to meet Dunelm's 'More Responsibly Sourced' standard by 2025. The company also sees a 20 percent reduction in plastic packaging of own brand products by 2024, and provision of a customer take-back service for 50 percent of our products by 2024.



An independent external assurance provider will verify Dunelm's performance against the sustainability performance targets.



Dependent on performance against the targets, there will be a 2.5bps premium or reduction to the base margin.



