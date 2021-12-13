

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday, with miners leading the surge after China pledged to continue its prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, and keep growth within a reasonable range next year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,302 after losing 0.4 percent on Friday.



Miners Glencore, Anglo American and Antofagasta were up around 2 percent each.



AstraZeneca was moving lower. A study found that neutralizing antibody levels induced by two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine dropped in the presence of an omicron infection to below the detection threshold.



Oxford Biomedica declined 1.7 percent after striking new license and supply agreements.



Recruiter SThree plunged more than 9 percent after saying that Chief Executive Officer Mark Dorman would be leaving after spending close to three years with the company.



BPO firm Capita plummeted 17 percent after reporting broadly flat revenues for the first eleven months of the year.



