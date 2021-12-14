

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German automotive supplier and tire manufacturer Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) announced Tuesday that the Supervisory Board appointed Katja Dürrfeld as new chief financial officer with effect from December 14.



Dürrfeld, aged 49, succeeds Nikolai Setzer, who assumed the role within the Executive Board on an interim basis following the departure of Wolfgang Schäfer.



In the new role, the CFO is responsible for Group Finance and Controlling as well as Group Information Technology. As announced earlier, she will also be in charge of Finance and Controlling in the future Automotive group sector starting January 1, 2022. Dürrfeld started her career at Continental in 1997.



Further, the Board extended the appointment of Ariane Reinhart, Executive Board member for Human Relations and Sustainability and Director of Labor Relations, ahead of schedule by a further three years until September 2025.



Reinhart was appointed to Continental's Executive Board in October 2014. Previously, she held various positions in the Volkswagen Group.



