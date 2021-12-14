

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) reported data from the phase 1 portion of its Actimab-A and venetoclax combination trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Key findings from the study to date include: 67% overall response rate with 2 remissions in patients with a TP53 mutation; and no early mortality in the study to date. One patient achieving remission has been on study for over 230 days and remains in follow-up after previously failing venetoclax HMA therapy before enrolling on Actimab-A study, the company said.



'These data support advancing to the phase 2 portion of the study and based on the high response rates in TP53 patients, we will actively explore a development strategy with this patient population. We look forward to completing the phase 1 dose escalation portion of this study, to determine the recommended phase 2 dose so we can continue to advance this novel combination given the high unmet need of the patient population,' said Avinash Desai, Actinium's Chief Medical Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACTINIUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de