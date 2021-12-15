

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The NZ dollar fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as traders weighed weak China retail sales data, U.S.-China tensions and a faster reduction in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy support.



The U.S. government is considering imposing sanctions on China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.



The Fed is expected to end its $120 billion a month bond buying programme sooner than previously expected and bring forward the possible timing of rate hikes.



China's retail sales rose less than expected in November amid property market crisis and virus disruptions.



Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that retail sales increased 3.9 percent on year, missing expectations for a gain of 4.6 percent and down from 4.9 percent a month earlier.



The kiwi slipped to 0.6726 against the greenback, a level unseen since November 2020. On the downside, 0.65 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The kiwi edged down to 76.50 against the yen and 1.6737 against the euro, following its prior highs of 76.72 and 1.6691, respectively. The next likely support for the kiwi is seen around 75.00 against the yen and 1.69 against the euro.



The kiwi reversed from an early 2-day high of 1.0523 against the aussie, dropping to 1.0563. If the kiwi drops further, 1.07 is seen as its next support level.



Looking ahead, Canada housing starts for November are scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET.



Canada CPI, U.S. retail sales and export and import prices, all for November, as well as business inventories data for October, New York Fed's empire manufacturing index and NAHB housing market index for December will be released in the New York session.



At 2:00 pm ET, the Fed announces its decision on interest rate. Economists widely expect the federal funds rate to be kept at 0-0.25 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de