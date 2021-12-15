

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus increased in October, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 6.224 billion in October from EUR 5.818 billion in September. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 5.130 billion.



Exports rose by a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent monthly in October and imports increased 3.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 21.0 percent annually in October and imports gained 15.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain increased 4.0 percent yearly in October, while imports declined 26.0 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the residential property index rose 13. 5 percent yearly in October, following a 12.5 percent rise in September.



On a monthly basis, residential property index increased 1.4 percent in October, after a 1.6 percent growth in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de