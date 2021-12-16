

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 954.8 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That was way short of forecasts for a shortfall of 675 billion yen following the downwardly revised 68.5 billion yen deficit in October (originally a 67.4 billion yen deficit).



Exports rose 20.5 percent on year to 7.367 trillion yen, missing expectations for an increase of 21.2 percent after rising 9.4 percent in the previous month.



Imports surged an annual 43.8 percent to 8.321 trillion yen versus forecasts for an increase of 40.0 percent and up from 26.7 percent a month earlier.



