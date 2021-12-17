

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche's (RHHBY) cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test has received CE mark for the use of saliva samples in the detection of SARS-CoV-2 on cobas 6800/8800 Systems, the company said in a statement.



The non-invasive test is for any individual, including those suspected of COVID-19 and those without symptoms.



Saliva sample collection is an easy, non-invasive and convenient testing experience for patients who can self-collect their saliva sample.



Roche noted that it continues to develop testing options that deliver accurate detection and correctly identify SARS-CoV-2 mutations to help patients and healthcare providers manage the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.



