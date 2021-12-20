

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) said Monday that it agreed to acquire Cerner Corp. (CERN) through an all-cash tender offer for $95.00 per share or about $28.3 billion in equity value.



Cerner is a provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems to enable medical professionals to deliver better healthcare to individual patients and communities.



Oracle expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings on a non-GAAP basis in the first full fiscal year after closing.



The transaction is expected to close in calendar year 2022. The closing of the transaction is subject to receiving certain regulatory approvals and satisfying other closing conditions.



