

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate decreased in November, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 6.0 percent in November from 7.0 percent in the same month last year. A similar rate of unemployment was seen in October.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 164,000 in November from 188,000 in the last year.



The employment rate rose to 72.2 percent in November from 70.7 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons grew by 62,000 from a year ago to 2.56 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 6.9 percent in November from 7.1 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de