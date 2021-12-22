

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dream Pops is recalling select lots of Dream Pops Bites products citing the possible presence of undeclared milk, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The affected Dream Pops Bites are in Vanilla Sky, Berry Dreams, Birthday Cake, Cookie Dough flavors. All affected products come with UPC 8.54097E+11 and Best By Dates of 6/28/22 - 10/21/22.



The products were distributed to retail stores across the United States. No other Dream Pops products are being recalled.



The recall was initiated after an investigation following a consumer report of an allergic reaction. No other reactions related to this matter has been reported to date.



People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.



Consumers with allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are urged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. The recalled Dream Pops Bites products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing undeclared milk, packaged bakery foods producer Flowers Foods, Inc. earlier this week called back 3,000 loaves of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six states. Further, Leavenworth, Washington -based Bosket Bread Co. LLC recalled 54 units total of the 15 bread products that may contain undeclared soy, wheat, milk, sesame, or egg.



