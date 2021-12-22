

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. gross domestic product increased by more than previously estimated in the third quarter of 2021, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The report said real GDP surged by 2.3 percent in the third quarter, reflecting an upward revision from the previously estimated 2.1 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.



The stronger than previously estimated growth primarily reflected upward revisions to consumer spending and private inventory investment. A downward revision to exports limited the upside.



Despite the upward revision, the GDP growth in the third quarter still reflects a significant slowdown from the 6.7 percent spike in the second quarter.



The Commerce Department said the slowdown in the pace of GDP growth came as consumer spending increased by 2.0 percent in the third quarter after soaring by 12.0 percent in the second quarter.



With regard to inflation, the annual rate of growth in core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, was unchanged from the previous estimate of 3.6 percent.



