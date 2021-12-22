

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York continues to be the hardest hit state in the U.S. with record breaking number of coronavirus cases day by day.



On Tuesday, 26,456 cases were reported there, which marks one of the highest single day count in the state since the pandemic broke out in the country.



With 74 deaths reporting on the same day, New Yourk's total Covid casualties increased to 58,221.



A total of 2,07,341 new cases were reported in the state in the last 14 days, driven by the surge of the new Omicron variant.



Currently, New York has the most active number of cases - 590,144 - in the country.



Ohio led in the number of deaths - 249 - Tuesday.



With 172072 additional cases of infection reported nationwide, the total number of people infected with the pandemic in the U.S. has risen to 51,274,973.



With 2093 additional casualties, the total Covid death toll has risen to 810,164.



40,801,232 people in the country have recovered from the disease.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 204,578,725 Americans, or 61.6 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 87.7 percent of people above 65.



Booster shots are being administered at a faster rate. More than 62 million Americans, or 30.4 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.



Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has mandated that all service members must get vaccinated, or face consequences.



Nearly 98 percent of the active-duty force has received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Pentagon.



