

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls of around 377 thousand units of various adult portable bed rails after deaths were reported due to entrapment and asphyxiation risks.



Middleburg Heights, Ohio-based Compass Health Brands is calling back about 104,900 units of Carex adult portable bed rails after three reports of entrapment deaths. Further, Orlando, Florida- based Essential Medical Supply Inc. is recalling about 272,000 units of Endurance Hand Bed Rails after one entrapment death was reported.



According to the agency, users of the portable bed rails, when attached to an adult's bed, can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.



Compass Health Brands' recall includes Carex brand Bed Support Rails with model P566, and Carex brand Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rails with model P569 sold between 2012 and 2021. The affected bed rails were sold at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.carex.com, www.amazon.com, and www.walmart.com. The bed rails were sold from November 2012 through December 2021 for between $22 and $80. Compass also sold about 110 units in Canada.



Compass has received three reports of entrapment deaths associated with the Bed Support Rail - model P566, which occurred between April 2014 and June 2020, and involved a man and two women, all in their eighties. Meanwhile, the company has not received any reports of entrapment incidents involving the Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rail -model P569.



Essential Medical Supply's recall includes four models of Endurance Hand Bed Rails, including Hand Bed Rail, Hand Bed Rail with Pouch, Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support, and Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support with Pouch. The company received one entrapment death report involving the Endurance Hand Bed Rail model P1410. The death occurred in December 2012 and involved an 86-year-old man at his home in California.



The bed rails were sold at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com from October 2006 through December 2021 for between $36 and $98.



Compass Health Brands customers can contact the firm for a free repair kit for the Bed Support Rail or a refund for the Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rail. Essential Medical Supply will provide a refund for consumers who own bed rails sold or imported on or after November 1, 2015. The company is not offering a remedy for older bed rails.



CPSC further asked consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.



In similar recalls, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare in early December had recalled about 496,100 units of adult portable bed rails after reports of two entrapment deaths. The company also sold about 68,000 units in Canada and about 119 units in Mexico.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

