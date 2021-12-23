

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production increased in November, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 17.0 percent year-on-year in November.



Manufacturing output grew 19.9 percent annually in November. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 17.7 percent.



Production of water supply, and waste management grew 6.6 percent.



Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 19.4 percent and those in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply decreased 9.2 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods grew 28.5 percent yearly in November and those of capital goods increased 5.7 percent.



Production of energy gained 15.3 percent. Production of durable goods increased by 19.2 percent and those of non-durable goods rose 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.5 percent in November.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production accelerated 22.3 percent yearly in November and increased 1.0 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

