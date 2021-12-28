

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday, extending the rally seen over the course of the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 79 points.



Easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may contribute to continued strength on Wall Street.



Helping offset worries about the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended isolation time to for asymptomatic people with Covid-19 to 5 days from 10 days.



The CDC said the change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of Covid transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.



'Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others,' the CDC said.



The markets may also continue to benefit from so-called 'window dressing' going into the end of the year, although trading activity may be somewhat subdued amid another light day on the U.S. economic front,



Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Monday, adding to the strong gains posted last week. With the continued upward move, the S&P 500 reached a new record closing high.



The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new highs going into the close of trading. The Dow jumped 351.82 points or 1 percent to 36,302.38, the Nasdaq spiked 217.89 points or 1.4 percent to 15,871.26 and the S&P 500 surged 65.40 points or 1.4 percent to 4,791.19.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4 percent.



European stocks have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K. markets remained closed, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.01 to $76.58 a barrel after surging $1.78 to $75.57 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after slipping $2.90 to $1,808.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $9.90 to $1,818.70 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 114.82 yen compared to the 114.87 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1327 compared to yesterday's $1.1328.



