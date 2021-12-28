

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A whopping 512533 new coronavirus infections were reported in the United States on Monday.



The unusually high Monday toll may be attributed to adding holiday weekend backlog due to reporting delays. However, this is the highest case number recorded in a single day since the pandemic broke out in the country.



This sudden surge changed the weekly average of Covid cases in the U.S. significantly. It skyrocketed to 105 percent in two weeks, driven by the more easily transmitted Omicron variant.



The total number of people infected with the pandemic in the U.S. has risen to 52,794,834, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 1767 additional casualties, the total Covid death toll has risen to 818,371. There is a slight 5 percent fall in the weekly average of Covid deaths.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 71,957 - on Monday, while Michigan led in casualties, 299.



41,203,698 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 205,196,973 Americans, or 61.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 87.5 percent of people above 65.



Booster shots are being administered at a faster rate. More than 66 million Americans, or 32.3 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.



Meanwhlie, President Joe Biden on Monday assured support to governors in their fight against the surging omicron variant, but said the responsibility in taking the lead in controlling the pandemic lies with the states.



He was replying to Governor Hutchinson's statement at the White House Covid-19 Response Team's conference call With the National Governors Association Monday that governors are getting pressure to do more, and the need is great to do more in terms of the rapid tests and the availability of it.



'As you look towards federal solutions that will help alleviate the challenge, make sure that we do not let federal solutions stand in the way of state solutions,' Hutchinson added.



In Response, Biden said, 'There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level.'



