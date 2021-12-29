

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were slightly higher on Wednesday after the county announced new Covid-19 measures in a bid to stem a surge in infections.



France's new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period hit a record high of 179,807 on Tuesday, by far the highest one-day tallies worldwide since the start of the pandemic. The previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday.



U.K., Italy, Greece and Portugal all hit record daily infections as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to surge across the continent.



The benchmark CAC 40 index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,191 after adding 0.6 percent on Tuesday.



