

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady on Wednesday after data showed a decline in U.S. inventories, helping offset worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant worldwide.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $78.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were marginally lower at $75.95.



The American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, reported Tuesday that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 3.09 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 24, in line with expectations.



Gasoline inventories registered a lower-than-expected decline of 319,000 barrels, while distillate stocks fell by 716,000 barrels compared with hopes of a 200,000 barrels drop.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release official inventories data later in the session.



Investors now await the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting on Jan. 4, at which the alliance will decide whether to go ahead with a planned production increase of 400,000 barrels per day in February.



World oil consumption is expected to grow by 4.5-5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, and in 2022 it will increase by another 4 million bpd, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.



