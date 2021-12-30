

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Thursday, with the major U.S. stock indexes all moving to the upside after closing mixed for two straight sessions. With the upward move, the Dow and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs.



In recent trading, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have reached new highs for the session. Currently, the Dow is up 71.60 points or 0.2 percent at 36,560.23, the Nasdaq is up 88.04 points or 0.6 percent at 15,854.26 and the S&P 500 is up 12.53 points or 0.3 percent at 4,805.59.



The strength on Wall Street partly reflects recent upward momentum, which has helped stocks largely offset the pullback seen in reaction to initial reports about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



With early indications that the Omicron variant causes milder symptoms, traders seem optimistic the new strain will not detail the economic recovery.



So-called 'window dressing' may also be contributing to the strength on Wall Street, as institutional investors look to boost the value of their portfolios going into the end of the year.



Trading activity remains somewhat subdued, however, as some traders may look to get a head start on New Year's festivities.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing a modest drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 25th.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 198,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 206,000.



The slight pullback surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 208,000 from the 205,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report from MNI Indicators growth in Chicago-area business activity picked back up in the month of December.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer rose to 63.1 in December from 61.8 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the business barometer to inch up to 62.0.



Gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside in morning trading, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.4 percent. The index is currently on pace to end the session at its best closing level in over a month.



The strength among gold stocks comes amid a slight uptick by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery inching up $0.50 to $1,806.30 an ounce.



Significant strength has also emerged among airline stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.



Steel and biotechnology stocks have also shown notable moves to the upside on the day, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.6 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after moving modestly higher in early trading. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is unchanged at 1.543 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de