

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Friday before ending the day roughly flat.



Bond prices spent most of the session lingering near the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 1.512 percent.



The lackluster performance on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves on the final trading day of the year.



A lack of major U.S. economic data may also have kept traders on the sidelines along with limited activity in overseas markets.



Treasury yields remain at relatively low levels but did regain some ground during 2021, with the ten-year yield increasing by 59.5 basis points on the year.



The treasury market could see increased activity next year, as the Federal Reserve wraps up its asset purchase program and prepares to begin raising interest rates.



The monthly jobs report is likely to be in the spotlight in the first week of the New Year, while reports on manufacturing and service sector activity may also attract some attention along with the minutes of the latest Fed meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

