

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Monday despite lingering Omicron worries. Germany's Minister Karl Lauterbach told media the country wants to get approval for Pfizer's Paxlovid oral Covid-19 drug in January.



The benchmark DAX jumped 138 points, or 0.9 percent, to 16,022 in early trade.



Deutsche Wohnen shares rallied 2.2 percent. The property company said it has appointed Konstantina Kanellopoulos and Lars Urbansky as co-chief executive officers. Philip Grosse will remain Chief Financial Officer until 31 March 2022.



Evotec AG, a drug discovery and development company, fell over 1 percent. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research has selected the company for a grant of 7.5 million euros, for the development of EVT075, a potential first-in-class immunomodulatory therapy to fight Covid-19.



Automakers rose broadly after monthly sales reports from several global automakers.



BMW climbed 2.6 percent, Daimler added 1.5 percent and Volkswagen rose 2.2 percent. Airline Lufthansa soared 5 percent after Citi upgraded the stock rating.







