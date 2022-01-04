

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose in choppy trade on Tuesday amid growing evidence that the Omicron variant is less likely to lead to severe disease, even as cases surge.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose half a percent to $79.35 a barrel in European trade, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $76.50 per barrel. Both contracts ended up more than 1 percent in the previous session.



Fuel demand concerns from the spread of Omicron ebbed further after early laboratory studies showed the more transmissible Omicron variant replicates less efficiently once inside the lung tissue.



Meanwhile, investors pinned hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will stick to their plan to raise monthly crude production by the previously decided 400,000 barrels per day, given the current price outlook and no major new Covid-19 mobility curbs.



The group is scheduled to meet later today via videoconference to determine production levels for February.



The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will meet at 1200 GMT, followed by a ministerial meeting at 1300 GMT, both by video conference.



There is some cheer on the data front, with a private survey showing China's manufacturing activity rebounded at the end of 2021.



The Caixin China purchasing managers' index rose to 50.9 from 49.9 in November, ending a two-month contraction and reaching the highest level since June.



China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.3 in December from 50.1 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Friday.







