

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Ford Motor Co. (F) announced Tuesday that it is planning to nearly double production of the F-150 Lightning pickup at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to 150,000 trucks per year to meet high demand for the first all-electric version of America's best-selling vehicle, the F-Series.



Beginning Thursday, the first group of reservation holders will be invited to place their orders for the F-150 Lightning. Production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning pickup will begin this spring at a starting MSRP of $39,974 before potential federal tax incentives.



The Lightning is drawing interest from customers of competitor brands at a record rate in North America, with more than 75% of reservation holders new to the Ford brand.



To deliver this latest increase, a small task force of employees from manufacturing, purchasing, strategy, product development and capacity planning are finding ways to quickly adapt and expand production of the groundbreaking pickup.



Further, Ford is working with key suppliers as well as with its own manufacturing facilities Rawsonville Components Plant and Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center to find ways to increase capacity of electric vehicle parts, including battery cells, battery trays and electric drive systems.



Ford is committed to leading the electric vehicle revolution, investing more than $30 billion in electric vehicles through 2025. Within 24 months, Ford will have the global capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles annually.



In addition to scaling Lightning production, Ford recently announced the tripling of production for the Mustang Mach-E and expects to reach 200,000-plus units per year by 2023. Ford's all-electric van, the 2022 E-Transit, goes on sale early this year.







