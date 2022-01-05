

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Candle Media, the next-generation media company run by entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs and backed by investment capital from Blackstone, announced a strategic minority investment in Westbrook Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Launched in 2019 by founders Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez, and Ko Yada, Westbrook is a media company that empowers artists to tell stories that connect the world.



Westbrook houses Westbrook Studios, the premium film and television studio; Westbrook Media, a vertically-integrated IP incubator, brand content studio, and production company; Red Table Talk Productions, maker of the Emmy Award-winning Facebook Watch shows Red Table Talk and Red Table Talk: The Estefans; and Good Goods.







