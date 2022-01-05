

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady on Wednesday amid mixed catalysts. A report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) revealed a large draw in U.S. inventory levels.



On the other hand, Covid-19 infections are spiking around the world, raising concerns of declining demand.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were virtually unchanged at $80.01 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were marginally lower at $76.92.



The API weekly inventory report showed that crude oil stocks fell 6.432 million in the latest week.



U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 31 while distillate stockpiles climbed by 4.4 million barrels.



Crude oil supply data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will be out later in the day.



New cases of Covid-19 are spreading faster around the world, but a decision by OPEC+ to stick to a planned hike in production next month has given confidence to oil markets about the impact of Omicron variant on fuel demand.



OPEC and its allies decided on Tuesday to stick to their plan to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day in February after several studies showed the new Omicron variant causes milder symptoms. The group's next meeting will take place on February 2nd.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de